Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty board a historic shuttle

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stun world champions Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen in Thailand Open doubles final to become first Indian pair to win a BWF Super 500 tournament

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Bangkok: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history by becoming the first Indian pair to win a BWF Super 500 badminton tournament, stunning reigning world champions Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen in the final of Thailand Open here.'

India's top men's doubles duo of Rankireddy and Shetty posted a hard-fought 21-19, 18-21, 21-18 win to claim their biggest career title after battling for an hour and two minutes against the third seeded Chinese combo. This was not only their first triumph at Super 500 level and above but also the most prestigious doubles title for India since the inception of the ranking system.

This achievement will also propel the current World No. 16 Indian combination into the top 10 for the first time, making it the first-ever Indian men's doubles duo to enter the elite bracket. This was the first final of the 2019 season for the unseeded Indian pair, doubles silver medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

During the thrilling summit clash against the World No. 2 Chinese team, Rankireddy displayed brilliant anticipation and extraordinary placements from the front court, while Shetty controlled the backcourt effortlessly. Li and Liu had earlier this year beaten the Indians at the Australian Open. "When we played them at the Australian Open, we lost to very closely. We understood they were under pressure today but we had none since we were very excited to play our first final," said Rankireddy.



India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right) and Chirag Shetty pose with the Thailand Open men's doubles winners trophy alongside runners-up China’s Li Jun Hui (left) in Bangkok yesterday. Pic/ AFP

"We just stuck to our plan of keeping the shuttle low and not hurrying through the points," Rankireddy added.

"It's the biggest title we have won so far. Right now I'm out of words having beaten the World Champions," said

an excited Shetty.

Win will open doors for doubles: Chirag's dad

An elated Chandrashekhar Shetty, father of badminton player Chirag Shetty, who created history yesterday with his Thailand Open doubles title, said his son's feat has opened the doors for aspiring shuttlers.

"He [Chirag] has opened the doors for other badminton players, that they can also achieve [a similar feat] if they work hard and are focused," Chirag's father Chandrashekar told PTI. His father also termed the win as a spectacular feat. "What can I say? It's a spectacular win as no Indian has ever done it. It paves the way for younger players who are playing doubles. In singles we have a lot of achievements. But now other [doubles] players will also think that on their day if Chirag and Satvik can do it, why can't we. That is a big thing," he added.

"With this win, the attitude of not only BAI [Badminton Association of India] but of all other players too will change for the better," said Chirag's mentor Uday Pawar.

Tweet talk

Gutta Jwala

@Gutta Jwala:

Wah wah well done boys Satwik n Chirag. Great win for the Indian doubles...that to in the Olympic year!! Amazing performance boys #satwik #chirag Only the beginning.

Parupalli Kashyap

@parupallik:

Awesome win guys ! First ever for Men's doubles from India #chiragsatwick #mensdoubleschampions #ThailandOpenSuper500

Prannoy HS

@PrannoyHSPRI:

Congratulations to @Y do you guys always gets my prediction right @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 First of the many Super series !! #incredible #ThailandOpen!

Sikki Reddy

@sikkireddy:

They did it. I am so so proud of you boys, @team_satwik @Shettychirag04 congratulations and celebrations. I am so happy

Pranaav Jerry Chopra

@pranaav6:

What a proud moment.. they have proved what they are capable of @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 #thailandopen2019

