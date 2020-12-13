Satya and Ashwami assist father Mahesh Manjrekar for Salman Khan-starrer Antim

Training his children to walk a mile in his footsteps, director Mahesh Manjrekar brings son, Satya and daughter, Ashwami aboard the Salman Khan-starrer, Antim: The Final Truth. The film went on floors on November 16 in Pune, with Aayush Sharma playing the lead.

While cheering his children for their achievements, Manjrekar insists that they grasp every aspect of their field. Satya, who made his film debut as a child artiste with Aai (1995), joined his father as a crew member in the adaptation of the Marathi crime-drama, Mulshi Pattern. "I told Satya to assist me in Antim. He follows the whole system of filmmaking—from why a particular shot is being taken, to how an actor prepares, the editing, and the function of music. I wanted him to learn about acting while assisting me on sets." That being said, Manjrekar doesn't play favourites nor hands out privileges. "On the set, Satya is not Mahesh Manjrekar's son. He has to do everything an assistant director does and ask for work when there is none."



Salman Khan

While his youngest daughter Saiee made her film debut opposite Khan in Dabangg 3, his eldest, Ashwami, a chef, joined the superstar's catering business that provides food to his film units. "It's wonderful being pampered by your daughter on set. I feel nice when she asks me what I'd like to eat," says Manjrekar, who will continue shooting in December in a start-to-end schedule.

