Satya Pal Malik: Jammu and Kashmir incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits

national

Malik informed that the foundation stone for new Kushak Bakula Rimpoche Airport terminal building at Leh has been laid and the process is underway to establish a full-fledged commercial airport at Kargil

Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik unfurls the national flag at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium on the occasion of 73rd. Pic/ANI

Jammu and Kashmir: Governor Satya Pal Malik stated 'Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits', after hoisting the national flag at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar to mark the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day. "Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits. The administration is committed towards their homecoming and rehabilitation in Kashmir. This is possible with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders including Valley people who share a social and cultural bond with the Kashmiri migrants," Malik stated.

SRINAGAR: Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik unfurls the national flag at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium on the occasion of 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/IUh2ppZKi3 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Congratulating people in Kashmir for cooperating with the administration during the Amarnath Yatra and concluding it in a peaceful manner, he stated: "Over 3 lakh pilgrims paid a visit to the Holy cave. Hajj and Amarnath were organised in a manner which is an excellent example of the true essence of Kashmiriyat which is exemplary for its communal harmony. The process for recruitment against the remaining 3000 posts out of 6000 created for Kashmiri migrants and the construction of transit accommodation for the employees serving in the Valley has been expedited," he said.

Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium in SRINAGAR: I assure the people of Jammu & Kashmir that their identity is not on the line, it hasn't been tampered with. The constitution of India allows different regional identities to flourish. https://t.co/SxjzfVvnWV — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Governor Satya Pal Malik informed that the foundation stone for new Kushak Bakula Rimpoche Airport terminal building at Leh has been laid and the process is underway to establish a full-fledged commercial airport at Kargil. "I request all elected Panches and Sarpanches to come forward and participate in these elections. Both Block Development Councils and District Development Boards play a key role in ensuring the participation of people and development in their respective areas," he added. Speaking about Ladakh, he said Ladakh's people demand has been fulfilled with the formation of a Union Territory of Ladakh.

"The formation of Ladakh as a new territory will enable the people of Ladakh to realise their aspirations despite the difficult terrain. My administration had created a separate Revenue and Administrative Division for 'Ladakh' comprising the districts of Leh and Kargil with a divisional commissioner and an inspector general of police. Around 495 posts were also sanctioned for staffing the various departments of this division," Malik said.

With inputs ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates