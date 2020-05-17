Satyajeet Dubey's mother tested COVID-19 positive, actor shares heartbreaking post

This hasn't been a good year for most of us. The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has nearly crippled us as a nation and led to thousands of deaths across. And in another heartbreaking news, actor Satyajeet Dubey's mother has also been tested positive and he has taken to his Instagram account to share this news.

Taking to his Instagram, he told all his followers and fans about how it all happened. He wrote- "My Mother was not well, it all started with severe migraine attack, high fever, excruciating body ache and we got her tested for Covid-19 and the result came out positive." (sic)

Read the full post right here:

And speaking to Hindustan Times, he further talked about how people have been constantly asking him questions about this news and its source. He said, "You can't pinpoint where it came from. I spoke to the doctor, who said 'You or your sister could be the carriers, or somebody in the building, or even a currency note'. But, my sister and I've been absolutely fine. We're asymptomatic, and so we're not supposed to test as per the BMC guidelines."

He also talked about his privilege and how he was lucky enough to get a hospital bed for his mother amid such pandemonium. "As a son, I wanted to give her the best in terms of comfort. But, if you go through the normal channel, it's next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now. Thank God for the kind of work I do, and the people I work with — I had to call a few people and pull some strings, and people were kind enough to say, 'You don't worry about it, we will help', and they did."

We hope his mother recovers soon and is back home hale and hearty!

