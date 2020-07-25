Search

Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham to fight corruption in Lucknow

Updated: Jul 25, 2020, 07:19 IST | Uma Ramasubramanian | Mumbai

Earlier slated to be shot in Mumbai, Satyameva Jayate 2 makers switch location to Uttar Pradesh.

filmmaker Milap Zaveri, who was hoping to take the John Abraham-fronted Satyameva Jayate 2 on floors in April, has utilised the lockdown to polish his script. Armed with a powerful story about tackling corruption, the director is gearing up to film the cop caper from September. However, there has been a last-minute change of plans — while the movie was originally set in Mumbai, the makers have now decided to shoot it in Lucknow instead.

Madhu Bhojwani, who is backing the film along with Bhushan Kumar, states that the change of location had little to do with the shooting guidelines of the state and was prompted purely by the demand of the story. "We had earlier conceived it as a film that could have been shot in Mumbai. But as the story developed, we [realised] it lends itself beautifully to Lucknow. It was a creative decision," she says. The sequel to the 2018 hit also features Divya Khosla Kumar.

