Saudi blames 'brawl' for Khashoggi's death

Statement says death a result of altercation to obtain paperwork for wedding

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a fist fight involving more than a dozen Saudi officials at the country's consulate in Istanbul, the media reported on Saturday.

A statement carried on Saudi state TV on Friday night was the first official confirmation of Khashoggi's death in Turkey 18 days ago, and the first acknowledgment by Saudi Arabia of its role in it.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses deep regret at the painful developments that have taken place in this case and affirms the commitment of the authorities in the Kingdom to bring the facts to the attention of the public and to hold accountable all those involved," it said.

The statement conceded that Khashoggi died as a result of the altercation after he had come to the consulate to obtain paperwork needed for his upcoming wedding to his Turkish fiancé, Hatice Cengiz.

Khashoggi disappeared after going to the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Preliminary investigations showed a suspect went to Istanbul to meet with Khashoggi with the possible intention of bringing him to the Kingdom. The Saudis have set up a commission, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, that will restructure the Saudi general intelligence directorate and will have to release a report.



Donald Trump

Trump finds Saudi claim 'credible'

US President Donald Trump called the official statement from Riyadh a "good first step" and said talks with Saudi officials would continue. "I think we're getting close to solving a very big problem," Trump said. He added that Saudi Arabia has been a "great ally in the Middle East", but that "what happened is unacceptable".

Saudi Arabia makes 18 arrests in the case

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that 18 people have been arrested over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Five high-ranking officials have been removed from their posts.

