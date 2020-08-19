Saurabh Panjwani shares 3 fun Ways to commemorate World Photography Day 2020

Saurabh Panjwani, ace photographer, who is known for his candid shots, shares some fun ideas to celebrate World Photography Day this year and help you turn a photographer for a day!

Seek Inspiration

All you need for a good photograph is a little inspiration and it could come from anywhere – a sunset, a merry child, a baker or a dancer! If you are enamoured by the world around you, you need to get the right instrument to click great photographs – a camera that suits your hobby and budget. Apart from a camera and its accompaniments, you also need a user-friendly photo-editor, and you are set to click. You need to do your homework before you step into the arena and don't be afraid to experiment before you get that perfect shot!

Get Going

Even after attaining inspiration, you cannot become a photographer if you keep sitting at home! Though, your home surroundings will also give you opportune ideas for a photograph, but, after all, what better way to explore the world outside than through a camera lens. With the current situation related to COVID-19 pandemic, it may be difficult to move around as freely, but you will get to see some pristine surroundings closer home like a neighborhood park, not frequented as much by morning walkers or lanes/by-lanes, which are not as crowded as earlier. The peace & quiet around you can work in mysterious ways to lead you towards a memorable shot!

Don't Be Afraid To Share

So, you've become a photographer now and know how to click a photograph for posterity! So, wouldn't it be wonderful to share it with the world and rake in the compliments! Social media, photography apps and smartphone devices have made it a piece of cake to share and browse through tons of content over the Internet. Slowly, you can build your network online and share photography tips with like-minded photographers too! After all, what is a good skill for if not to spread joy around!

World Photography Day 2020 could be the chance to awaken the photograph dormant inside you. You don't need any highfalutin equipment or spend thousands to do that. Just follow your passion and look at things from a different angle than everyone else. Celebrate the World Photography Day, either from the comfort of your home or visit outside, but with safety precautions at hand. Share your photographs with friends and family and rejoice!

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever