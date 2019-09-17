Save Aarey campaign: Move the Metro car depot to an alternative location, says Jairam Ramesh

On Tuesday, Former Union Minister for Environment and Forest, Jairam Ramesh visited the Aarey Milk Colony along with Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and extended his support to the Save Aarey cause. Ramesh also appealed to the government that in larger interest of public and protection of the rich biodiversity, the Metro car depot should be shifted out of Aarey Colony.

A Press Conference was organised at the VIP Guest House in Aarey Milk Colony where Jairam Ramesh interacted with the local tribals and the members of the Aarey conservation group and Seva group which has been fighting against the construction of Metro car depot in Aarey.

While addressing the media person, Ramesh said, "The issue is not just about trees but the entire biodiversity which needs to be protected. I would like to appeal to the government that they should move the car depot to an alternative location which is outside Aarey Milk Colony because this is what the people want. It's not just about the Metro project but if the project comes here, it will open the door of Aarey for other development projects as well."



Jairam Ramesh interacts with the media persons at the VIP Guest House in Aarey Milk Colony. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Stalin D, a city-based environmentalist and a member of the conservation group Vanshakti gave a presentation to the former Union Minister, thereby explaining him about the alleged threat that the Metro car shed poses to the biodiversity in Aarey Milk Colony.

Ramesh also welcomed the support extended by Shiv Cena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Cena chief Aditya Thackeray with regards to Aarey when he appealed to them that they should not just talk but also act.

