Save Aarey cause gets support from Amit Thackeray, Lata Mangeshkar

The Save Aarey cause is gathering more momentum by the day. On Wednesday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar voiced her support for the green belt that faces threat over plans of construction of the Metro car depot. On Tuesday evening, Amit — son of MNS leader Raj Thackeray—also released a video pledging his support to the over 2,000 trees in Aarey that face an axe.

To cut down 2700 trees and invade the natural habitat for so many species would be a tragedy. I firmly oppose this move and I earnestly request the government to look into this matter and save the forest.#SaveAareyForest — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 4, 2019

On Wednesday, Mangeshkar tweeted, "To cut down 27,000 trees and invade the natural habitat for so many species would be a tragedy. I firmly oppose this move and I earnestly request the government to look into this matter and save the forest.#SaveAareyForest." Mangeshkar also posted a Tweet in Marathi appealing to the government to shift the car depot to another location.

A few days ago, the Tree Authority of BMC had given its nod for the cutting of over 2,700 trees in Aarey for the Metro Line 3 car depot. Soon after the decision was passed, Mumbaikars who have been opposing this construction, took to social media criticizing the government and the BMC. On September 1 a protest was organised at Aarey where a human chain was formed to register the opposition. Among other Mumbaikars, actor Shraddha Kapoor was also part of this protest.

Amit Thackeray's video, posted on Facebook and Instagram, had him saying: "Recently we saw how the Tree Authority passed the proposal of cutting trees in Aarey Milk Colony for setting up a car depot despite more than 82,000 objections. This hints that something is wrong. In the age of global warming we need to protect the environment and Aarey is a very important green lung which needs to be protected and I am behind the cause."

#SaveAarey @amitthackeray

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is vocal about the need for wildlife conservation, tweeted: "This is really sad news .. what can we helpless citizens do .. we cry over Amazon fires and watch this destruction in our own backyard rather quietly ? What should we do ? @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis @HardeepSPuri @PiyushGoyal is there someone listening ? #SaveAareyForest

