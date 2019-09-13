Savi Thakur on playing Lord Vishnu in Namah: It's like a dream come true

While there are many mythological shows coming up on Television, another addition to the line up is the show, Namah. The show will air on Star Plus channel. Namah promises to showcase a never seen before side of Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and their friendship. Donning the role of the magnificent Lord Vishnu, actor Savi Thakur says that he is living his dream by portraying this role.

There are multiple mythological shows revolving around the story of Mahabharata, Ramayana, but it has never highlighted the friendship of these two powerful deities. The show will see actor Savi Thakur as Lord Vishnu and Vikkas Manaktala as Lord Shiva as seen in the promo. The promo video has been received well by the audience.

On bagging the role of magnificent Lord Vishnu, Savi Thakur expressed his love towards doing mythological shows. He said, "Yes, I like doing mythological shows. When I bagged the role of Lord Vishnu, it was like a dream come true for me. I am working on myself as an actor to do justice to this divine character and hence I am leaving no stone unturned. I hope everyone will shower me and the show with their blessings and accept me in this avatar."

Savi Thakur who played a negative character in his previous show will be seen in a completely different avatar as he is working towards the right projection of Lord Vishnu.

The show, Namah is yet to go on air.

