Saw The Lockdown Tales directed by Tahira Kashyap? Don't miss!

Updated: Apr 07, 2020, 14:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Tahira Kashyap has taken to her Instagram account and shared something called The Lockdown Diaries. Don't give it a miss!

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is chronicling daily life during the quarantine. The video series, The Lockdown Tales, written and directed by her, is being shared on her social media handle. "Storytelling has been a part of our culture and it has always fascinated me. Though we are living in tough times, let's not let the lockdown lock our spirit," she says. She adds there are two ways to look at the situation. "You either make the most of what's available or complain." She chose to make videos.

Celebrities are being as innovative as they can and channeling their inner artists to keep the quarantine going. And Tahira seems to be one of them. In case you haven't seen her Lockdown Tales, do watch the videos now.

Here's Part 1:

And here comes Part 2:

