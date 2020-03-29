Sayani Gupta on racism against Northeast Indians: It's bizarre, insensitive

The state of helplessness that masses are reduced to in the midst of a pandemic, one would assume, would make them increasingly empathetic towards one another. However, apart from the increasing cases of violence prevalent in the streets, cases of racism against Northeast Indians are reason enough for citizens to introspect. Sayani Gupta, who was part of Nicholas Kharkongor's film Axone also starring Vinay Pathak, that tackled racism against residents of India's North Eastern states, weighs in on the matter. "It is bizarre and insensitive. I don't understand how can people stoop down to that level and bully others. It's important for us to send out the right message, which is to stop racism," says the actor.

Pointing out that there is no credence to substantiate the fact that the virus originated in China, she says, "Now, people say there were some [signs of it] in the US. You never know. We are in this together; we can't be blaming each other. I have many friends in the Northeast, and I keep [visiting them]. My closest friend belongs to Assam, so I feel strongly about the discrimination."

In self-isolation, Gupta is looking forward to the second season of the Amazon Prime Video show, Four More Shots Please!, which also stars Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates