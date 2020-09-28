Sayani Gupta: People will not pay you more for being nominated for the Emmys

Sayani Gupta has been seen in acclaimed and successful shows like Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please. The other thing that unites them is the fact that they both were nominated at the International Emmy Awards. And Gupta, who has also acted in films like Fan, Jagga Jasoos, Jolly LLB 2, and Article 15, talks about the same.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "It has come at a nice time, things are so bleak everywhere, for everyone, so it is a nice happy news. We haven't had a happy news in a long time. I am very glad." She added, " For Inside Edge we didn't go, it was only Karan (Anshuman, director) and his family and Ritesh (Sidhwani, producer) and all. This time we all hope that if they let us we will all love to travel to New York and attend the show. I don't know with the Covid situation."

Talking about why the nomination isn't a huge deal in India, she stated, "I don't think it makes a huge difference in our country. It is cool, it is like a cool celebration kind of thing but in terms of career, I don't think it is a big thing. It does not matter. It is not that people will start paying you more for being nominated for the Emmys. I don't think it happens in the country."

She also spoke about the OTT platform and now she views it. She said, "Now OTT is not a way forward but the only way forward. It has shifted, it has revolutionized and I think it is going to stay for eternity now. Not to say that we do away with theatres, we all love the big screen but I do believe that especially with the lockdown now, the audience is extremely receptive to good content, you no longer need a star to pull them to content. Consuming and critiquing everything."

