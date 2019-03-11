Sayyeshaa and Arya get hitched, see inside photos and videos

regional-cinema

Sayyesha and Arya tied the knot on Sunday, March 10, at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad

Sayyeshha and Arya with Suriya and guests. Picture Courtesy: geneliad

South actors Sayyeshaa and Arya exchanged wedding vows on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace. The couple had an intimate wedding celebration with a selective list of friends and family invited to be a part of their special day. Rana Daggubati, Sanjay Dutt, Tamil superstar Suriya and brother Karthi also attended the wedding.

While Sayyeshaa looked radiant in a traditional red bridal lehenga, Arya looked dapper in a matte black sherwani with embroidery on it. Several photos and videos from the wedding function and its pre-wedding ceremony are going viral on social media.

Tiger Shroff's fitness trainer, Vikram Swain also attended Sayyeshaa's big fat wedding. He shared the photo on Instagram and wrote: "Wishing my sister @sayyeshaa and her wonderful groom @aryaoffl a very happy married life. May god bless you both with all the wonderful things in life [sic]"

Here's another video of the groom making a dashing entry:

View this post on Instagram Groom entry #arya #sayyeshaa wedding A post shared by CelebrityCouple (@celebrity_couplez) onMar 10, 2019 at 10:22pm PDT

Actress Genelia Deshmukh also took to Instagram to congratulate the couple and wrote: "Congratulations #Arya & #Sayyeshaa..!! Togetherness, Happy Married Life! Start your new journey with all happiness & lots of love! Both looking adorable [sic]"

One of Sayyeshaa's fan clubs shared special moments from the wedding celebration on its Instagram account.

Sayyeshaa is the daughter of Bollywood actors Sumeet Sehgal and Shaheen Banu, the latter being the daughter of veteran actor Saira Banu's brother, Sultan Ahmed.

Sayyeshaa (21) and Arya (38) fell in love on the sets of their film Ghajinikanth, which released in 2018. The duo is currently shooting for another film titled, Kaappan.

On the work front, Sayyeshaa was first seen on the silver screen in the Telugu film Akhil in 2015. Her first Tamil film Vanamagan hit the screens in June 2017. The 21-year-old had just completed her IB in Science when she signed Ajay Devgn-starrer Shivaay in 2016.

Also Read: See photos: Saira Banu hits the dance floor at grand niece Sayyeshaa's wedding bash

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates