See photos: Saira Banu hits the dance floor at grand niece Sayyeshaa's wedding bash

Sayyeshaa Saigal will tie the knot with Jamshad Cethirakath, known by his stage name Arya, in March

Saira Banu takes the dance floor

Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya threw a pre-wedding party on March 9 that was attended by the who's who of the film industry, including Sayyeshaa's grand aunt Saira Banu. Sayyeshaa is the daughter of Bollywood actors Sumeet Sehgal and Shaheen Banu, the latter being the daughter of veteran actor Saira Banu's brother, Sultan Ahmed.

Grand aunt Saira Banu was seen shaking a leg at the do. Sanjay Dutt and actress Anju Mahendru was also seen at the party. Bride-to-be Sayyeshaa looked lovely in an ivory lehenga, while Arya looked classy in an ivory kurta and jacket.





According to reports, Sayyeshaa (21) and Arya (38) fell in love on the sets of their film Ghajinikanth, which released in 2018. The duo is currently shooting for another film titled, Kaappan.

Here are a few photos from the bash:

Sayyeshaa and husband-to-be Arya took to the dance floor and danced their hearts out to Bollywood hits.

It was on Valentine's Day this year that Sayyeshaa and Arya had taken to Instagram to announce that they were getting married in March 2019.

On the work front, Sayyeshaa was first seen on the silver screen in the Telugu film Akhil in 2015. Her first Tamil film Vanamagan hit the screens in June 2017. The 21-year-old had just completed her IB in Science when she signed Ajay Devgn-starrer Shivaay in 2016.

