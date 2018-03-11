SBI manager booked for sending fake currency to RBI

A case has been registered against a manager of the State Bank of India for allegedly accepting and sending fake currency notes to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year,





A case has been registered against a manager of the State Bank of India for allegedly accepting and sending fake currency notes to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a complaint by Satey Kumar, manager of RBI's Kanpur branch, the FIR was registered against the accused for sending fake Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes to the central bank. We are probing the matter, they added.

