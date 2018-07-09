SC open to live-streaming its proceedings

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said if they go for live-streaming then it would start off with one court as a pilot project and then be extended to the rest of its courts

Representational pic

In a step aimed at bringing transparency and accountability, the Supreme Court on Monday said it was open to live-streaming its proceedings under "comprehensive and holistic guidelines."

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said if they go for live-streaming then it would start off with one court as a pilot project and then be extended to the rest of its courts.

The bench sought the advice of Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and other senior lawyers on the process.

Venugopal told the court that the government would set up a dedicated channel on the lines of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TVs if the court decided to go for live telecast of its proceedings.

Justice Chandrachud said the live-streaming of the top court proceedings would bring transparency and access to justice. He said litigants would know what transpired at the hearing of their cases.

"I may not be present in the court yet I will be able to know what is happening," said Justice Chandrachud.