SC rejects Asaram's bail plea in Surat rape case

The two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai accusing them of rape and illegal confinement, among other charges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of self-styled godman Asaram in a rape case in Gujarat.

A bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana dismissed Asaram's plea after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the trial in the case was on in a Surat court and examination of 210 witnesses was still awaited. The bench asked the lower court to proceed with the trial.

A Jodhpur court has already pronounced a life term for Asaram in another case of sexual assault. A teenage girl had accused Asaram of sexually assaulting her at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

