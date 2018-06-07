SC rejects plea against release of Rajinikanth starrer 'Kaala'

A vacation bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan refused to entertain a plea by K S Rajashekaran, a film producer, who has claimed that the story of the film and songs and scenes of the movie were his work



Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala' would hit the screens on Thursday as the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain the film's screening. A vacation bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan refused to entertain a plea by K S Rajashekaran, a film producer, who has claimed that the story of the film and songs and scenes of the movie were his work.

The release of the movie 'Kaala', produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law actor Dhanush under the banner of Wonderbar Films Pvt Ltd and directed by Pa Ranjith, was postponed earlier.

During the brief hearing, Rajashekaran's counsel alleged before the bench that the petitioner had the copyright of the movie and producers have not taken prior permission before making the film. "You want an injunction against the release of the movie. Everybody is waiting for the film to be released," the bench told the counsel, who claimed that release of the film was postponed twice earlier.

