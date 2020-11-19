Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi: People now want to know about my personal journey

Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story has created massive fan frenzy over its gripping narrative, its catchy title track and most of all, a memorable performance given by the lead actor, Pratik Gandhi. A known face in the Gujarati theatre and film circuit along with a few Hindi and English films, Pratik's portrayal of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the web series catapulted him towards nationwide fandom.

Also read: Pratik Gandhi On Scam 1992: Many Think I Became A Star Overnight

Elaborating on his reaction to when people call him as an overnight success, he says, "A lot of people now want to know about me and my personal journey, but I have been around for last 15 years doing my bit in theatre and regional cinema. It's a very interesting feeling, as suddenly people have noticed me and I feel like it's my very first performance. That's the fact of life and the industry. Unless you create your own success story, nobody is interested in you. I have no regrets or complaints about it, that's how it works. So when people say that I am an overnight success, I just reacted to it in a recent interview where I said 'This night was 15 years long for me' by that logic."

Pratik also sheds light on the most challenging part of playing the famed stock broker. He says, "The toughest part was gaining weight as I had to look like him. I'm very lean compared to his square-ish frame. I gained 18 kg in the span of 8-9 months, something I'd never done before. I got to eat everything that I'd been avoiding till date."

Also read: Exclusive: Scam 1992 Actor Pratik Gandhi: Anybody Searching Harshad Mehta, My Name Pops Up

Watch Pratik Gandhi chat about his stock market skills, his love for theatre, future plans, and much more in the latest episode of Filmfare Spotlight on the magazine's social media platforms.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news