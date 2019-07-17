Scarlett Keeling murder: One accused convicted, other acquitted by Bombay High Court

crime

In 2008, Scarlett Keeling was found murdered at the Goa beach

Scarlett Keeling

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court convicted accused Samson D'souza on all charges and acquitted the other accused Placido Carvalho in Scarlett Keeling murder case.

The decision was taken by a division bench of the Bombay High Court. More details are awaited.

Before the court's verdict came, speaking to mid-day from Devon, United Kingdom, 55-year-old Fiona McKeown, Scarlett Keeling said, "My life has been hanging in the balance for the past 11 years. As the case has reached a high level in the judiciary system, I hope the judge acknowledges the evidence and takes the right decision."

In 2008, a half-clad body of a 15-year-old Scarlett from North Devon, UK, was found at Anjuna beach, Goa. Initially, the Anjuna Police had tried to cover up the matter by showing it as a drowning case but the second autopsy confirmed rape and death due to a drug overdose.

Later the Goa police registered an FIR in the matter and arrested three persons — Placido Carvalho, Samson D'souza and a tour guide. Carvalho had admitted to drugging Scarlett and raping her before leaving her on the beach.

Later, on-demand of Advocate Vikram and Fiona, the matter was handed over to the CBI. The Goa children court had acquitted the accused sighting lack of evidence in the case, which was challenged by the CBI before the Bombay High Court in 2017.

