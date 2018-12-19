School girl set ablaze by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh

crime

A 15-year-old school girl received burn injuries after she was set ablaze allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men near the city, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, a class 10 student, was on Tuesday waylaid by two men, who allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze with a lighter, they said.

She received up to 75 per cent burn injuries, doctors at the SN Medical College hospital said. The girl was later referred to the Safdarjang Hospital in New Delhi for treatment, police said. Police are on a look out for the accused who are absconding.

