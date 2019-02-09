School girl sets herself afire after being denied to attend cousin's marriage in Lucknow

crime

The girl's father disallowed her to attend as only male members were allowed to go to the baraat (marriage procession)

Lucknow: A 15-year-old school girl allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in her house in Modi Nagar on Monday. Police said that the minor girl took the extreme step after she wasn't allowed to attend her cousin's wedding.

According to Hindustan Times, the alleged suicide occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Modi Nagar, where the girl's parents didn't allow her to attend her cousin's wedding baraat (marriage procession) as only male members were allowed to go there.

"She was getting ready to go to her cousin’s wedding. Her father did not allow her to go with the baraat as no women members were joining the wedding procession. Upset by that, she skipped her dinner and on Monday morning, set herself afire after dousing her body with kerosene kept in the kitchen," a police officer said to the publication.

However, police suspected that the trivial reason couldn't compel any person to take an extreme step such as suicide, and began investigating the girl's parents. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the girl was allegedly harassed by a man two months ago, and a case was also filed in connection with the case. But, her family claim that her suicide had nothing to do with the harassment case.

"Her father has given it in writing that the girl killed herself out of anger and he did not want to file a case. In connection with the incident that took place two months ago, an FIR was lodged and the suspect was arrested and sent to jail," Upendra Kumar Agrawal, senior superintendent of police, said to the website.

