School headmaster booked for "misbehaving" with girl students in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old headmaster of a government school in Khammam district, about 300 kms from here, has been booked under POCSO Act for "misbehaving" with girl students, police said on Tuesday.

A group of students accused B Shanker Reddy, headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in that district of "misbehaving" with them, following which the District Educational Officer had Monday ordered a probe into the matter by a team comprising district officials and police. After holding an inquiry with the students, a case under relevant sections of the protection of Children from Sexual

Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the Headmaster, who is absconding, an official told PTI. Meanwhile, members of a student organisation and some students of the school staged a demonstration demanding stern action against the accused. The police said in 2015 also a similar case was registered against the headmaster following allegations that he "sexually abused" few girl students and he was arrested also and was later let off on bail.

In another incident, A Kolkata school teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 2 girl student inside the school premises a few days back, police said. The school turned into a battlefield of sorts after angry parents arrived at the school demanding immediate action. The police baton charged to bring the crowd under control.

"The accused teacher has been arrested. The situation turned really tough but now it is under control," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East division) Kalyan Mukherjee said. According to the victim's parents, the dance teacher had molested the girl on several occasions. On Monday, a police complaint was lodged. Alleging that the school authorities refused to take action despite repeated complaints, angry parents and guardians demonstrated outside the school leading to the police using force to disperse them.

