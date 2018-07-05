School in Pune faces parents ire over bizarre guidelines

Parents asked to sign a form which stated that failure to comply with the guidelines will force the school authorities to take criminal action against them

Representational picture

A reputed school in Pune has landed in deep trouble after some absurd guidelines were issued by the authorities that didn't go down well with the parents. The rules were communicated to the parents through the students' school diaries, after which they approached the Secondary Education Board and the Director of Primary Education over it.

Apparently, 22 guidelines that have been laid down by MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul School of which some bizarre ones are that the students should wear white-coloured inners and skin-coloured tights; they should also have short hair and not wear make-up, and parents should not communicate with each other and agitate against the school. The school even sent forms to parents to sign, which stated that failure to comply with the guidelines will force the school authorities to take criminal action against them.

The letter, which has been signed by more than 60 parents, mentions that the school was taking the step because they had earlier protested against fee hike and Rs 1,500 per year charged by the authorities for parking of bicycles.

Speaking to mid-day, Primary School Assistant Director Dinkar Temkar, said, "We are looking into the matter. A committee has been formed to investigate it." Despite repeated attempts to contact the school authorities, they remained unreachable.

