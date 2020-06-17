Schools cannot hike fees, PTAs can discuss future plans: State education minister

While the Maharashtra state government has prohibited schools from introducing any fee hike this academic year, it has completely given the reins in the hands of Parents' Teachers' Associations (PTA) to decide the future course of action in this regard. The government has said that an individual school and their parents can discuss how to survive the tough times.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement on Tuesday in an online press meet. She also said that there will be a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools located in red zones as they are not expected to reopen anytime soon.

With a time-limit on digital learning, there is a growing demand among parents to reduce the existing fees. Gaikwad, however, said that all schools have been instructed not to hike fees. "If a school is found violating this, action will be taken. However, whether to reduce fees or not is a decision that should be taken at the local level by schools in consensus with the Executive PTA which has the power to decide fees at every school. In such difficult times, it would not be right to just take action. Instead, it would be better if these concerns are resolved on humanitarian grounds," she said.

Gaikwad clarified that non-state board schools are obligated to comply with these rules as their affiliating bodies have been sent the order related to fee-hike and time-limit on online learning.

Commissioner of Education Vishal Solanki said, "As per the Fee Regulation Act, the Executive PTA body at each school has powers to decide the school-fee. Nodal officers have been appointed by the state government to resolve complaints related to fee-hike in any school."

A day after the state education department declared SOPs for digital learning and re-opening of schools, the revelation of another set of guidelines for schools in red zones bring more clarity on questions raised by teachers and parents from schools located in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik etc where COVID-19 cases continue to increase. "Rules for schools in red zones may include not opening them in their full capacity and not calling teachers unless needed. We are also hoping to put an age cap on calling teachers to schools," said Gaikwad adding that the detailed red zone SOPs might be declared today.

Varsha Gaikwad also said that the unprecedented conditions have delayed the evaluation of board papers. From transportation to checking, it has been a task. Efforts are being taken to complete the work. "I think we will be in a position to declare HSC results by mid-July and SSC by July end," she said.

