Schools closed in Rajghar, Mandsaur due to rainfall

Normal life was affected as nearby lakes and ponds were overflowing

As heavy rainfall lashed Madhya Pradesh, all public and private schools were declared shut on August 16. An order by District Education Officer, Rajghar, read, "Following the instructions of Additional Chief Secretary, in the wake of heavy rainfall, considering the safety of school-going boys and girls, all government and private schools (CBSE and ICSE) in the district from class Nursery to class XII have been closed for August 16."

According to the orders of District Administration, Mandsaur, all public and private schools will stay closed on August 16 and August 17 because of heavy rainfall in the region. Authorities are working to rescue the people who are stuck in the rain and flood-affected areas. There has been severe waterlogging in several villages after the area has received incessant torrential rainfall for several days.

Normal life was affected as nearby lakes and ponds were overflowing. The water also entered several houses, especially in low-lying areas. Disaster relief teams are working towards rescuing flood-affected people.

The India Meteorological Department also predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls are very likely over Madhya Pradesh beginning on Wednesday.

