Science can be fun

In the last few decades, with the huge steps taken in science and technology not only in India but around the world, there is an increasing need to fuel and nurture future generations so they are able to develop a scientific bent of mind.



The start-up conducts activity-based workshops

Young-Scientist.in is a start-up founded in 2015, with the vision to help create a scientific ecosystem in India, by rekindling curiosity, imagination and an eagerness to create indigenous solutions among young minds. They have crafted an online workshop, Story of the Earth, for kids in the age group of eight to 11 years.

As the name suggests, it will tell the story of the Earth’s evolution, from its formation to the present day, by way of rich media, interactive simulations, quizzes and activities like the popular Montessori exercise of creating and calculating the clock of eras to help visualise geologic time.



Shilpa Rajkumar and Satish R

The workshop will be conducted by Shilpa Rajkumar, a PhD in physics and Science Consultant at Young-Scientist. She will be covering topics ranging from different geological eras, changing shapes of continents, mechanics of climate and more. “Until the pandemic struck, we were a hands-on, face-to-face and activity-based company. We are now actively working to convert our style to an online mode” shares facilitator and event coordinator, Satish R. He adds, “Our goal is to make science fun through visual learning and by creating a friendly atmosphere where children are free to ask questions.”

On May 16, 5 pm

Call 7358161490

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 500

