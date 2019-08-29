Sea you there

things-to-do

A documentary set to screen in the city explores the underwater world of coral reefs

The closest most of us have come to living underwater is watching Disney's The Little Mermaid, where the protagonist, Ariel, yearns to live a life on land. In the song Under the Sea, she is told, "The seaweed is always greener in somebody else's lake." And going by that, discovering life underwater is a dream for many of us humans. But thanks to filmmaker Priya Thuvassery — who made Coral Woman, a documentary that captures her journey with Uma Mani, a certified scuba diver who learned the sport at 49 — we can now come one step closer to that dream.

Adda Film Club, in association with the Centre of Media and Cultural Studies, is hosting a screening of the film, where they explore the underwater world and the threats to the coral reefs in the Gulf of Mannar, India.

The filmmaker, who has fund-raised, directed and edited several documentaries that have been recognised in national and international film festivals, will also be present for a Q&A session post the screening.

ON Tonight, 6.30 pm

AT Tata Institute of Social Sciences, opposite Deonar Bus Stop, Deonar.

CALL 25525665

FREE

