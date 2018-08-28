Search for missing migrants in crocodile-infested waters in Australia

international

Locals said they saw people fleeing into the forest after their vessel ran aground near Daintree River in the tropical far north of Queensland state yesterday

Dozens of foreigners were believed to be on the run yesterday in an Australian mangrove rainforest after their suspected illegal fishing boat ran aground in crocodile-infested waters. The Australian Border Force said a "number of potential unlawful non-citizens" were located, but did not reveal their country of origin or whether they were fishermen or asylum-seekers.

Locals said they saw people fleeing into the forest after their vessel ran aground near Daintree River in the tropical far north of Queensland state yesterday. Media reports said they may be from Vietnam, although a marine rescue official said it was an Indonesian boat.

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation 15 people had been detained so far. Brisbane's Courier Mail said up to 20 others may still be within the dense terrain.

The ancient Daintree rainforest is home to crocodiles, snakes and the giant cassowary flightless bird, one of the world's deadliest due to its aggressiveness. State Emergency Service area controller Peter Rinaudo said his crews were searching through the mangroves and near the mouth of the river.

15

No. of people detained so far

20

No. of people people believed to be missing

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever