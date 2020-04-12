Season's Greetings: Celina Jaitley gears up for her comeback film

Last seen in Will You Marry Me? (2012), Celina Jaitley's comeback film, Season's Greetings, releases on Zee5 on April 15. Ram Kamal Mukherjee's Hindi film is a tribute to late filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh. Lillette Dubey also features in the mother-daughter relationship saga that marks the playback debut of Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan.

"As the film is set in Kolkata and pays tribute to one of Bengal's most-loved filmmakers, this is the best time to release the film," says Mukherjee.

Celina, on the other hand, took to her Instagram account to share her experience of shooting for the film, its poster, and how she never imagined all of this would come at a time when the world would be dealing with a deadly virus, read it right here:

