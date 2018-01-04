Season's lowest temperature recorded in parts of West Bengal

People were seen wearing heavy woollen garments to beat the cold for the first time this season with the mercury dropping to 11.9 degrees Celsius

Representational Picture

Mercury on Thursday plummeted to the season's lowest at a number of places in West Bengal as the state experienced chilly conditions throughout the day. According to the met department, Sriniketan recorded the day's lowest temperature at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

In the city, people were seen wearing heavy woollen garments to beat the cold for the first time this season with the mercury dropping to 11.9 degrees Celsius.

There is forecast of temperatures dropping to as low as 11 degrees in the next few nights. Places like Asansol (8.2 degrees Celsius), Bankura (9.6 degrees Celsius) and Burdwan (8.9 degrees Celsius) experienced sub-10 degree temperatures.

