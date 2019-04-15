Seawoods Grand Central Mall launches fire safety awareness drive

national

In its bid to create awareness and educate citizens of Navi Mumbai on fire safety precautions, the mall is observing Fire Safety Week for the second consecutive year between April 14 and 20, 2019

Basis this year's theme "Fire Prevention Is Better Than Fire Fighting", SGC Mall has launched a slew of activities including a nine day exhibition starting April 14 which will display all the necessary equipment's that can be useful to avoid and control any mishap due to fire. The exhibition was inaugurated by Mr. Keshav Vair Kherkar, Chief Engineer, CIDCO; in presence of Mr. Arvind Mandke, Chief Fire Officer, Fire Brigade Department, CIDCO and along with few senior government officials and SGC Mall representatives.

Basis this year’s theme “Fire Prevention Is Better Than Fire Fighting”, SGC Mall has launched a slew of activities including a nine day exhibition starting April 14 which will display all the necessary equipment’s that can be useful to avoid and control any mishap due to fire. The exhibition was inaugurated by Mr. Keshav Vair Kherkar, Chief Engineer, CIDCO; in presence of Mr. Arvind Mandke, Chief Fire Officer, Fire Brigade Department, CIDCO and along with few senior government officials and SGC Mall representatives.

Mr. Arvind Mandke, Chief Fire Officer, Fire Brigade Department, CIDCO, said, “Ensuring the safety and security of our fellow citizens is our topmost priority and in this regard, we deeply appreciate the sincere efforts of Seawoods Grand Central Mall in creating awareness on fire safety measures. Through this initiative we aim to accustom the residents of Navi Mumbai with all the precautionary measures to prevent any fire related mishaps in vicinity.”

SGC Mall has also organised a special awareness initiative where in CIDCO Fire Brigade Department hosted a special band performance between 5 to 6 pm on 13th and 14th April. This was followed by a special Q&A session with Mr. Mandke, Chief Fire Officer, CIDCO Fire Service between 7 to 8 pm on April 14, where citizens got fruitful information on the topic of fire safety.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nilesh Singh, Centre Head, Seawoods Grand Central Mall said, “Seawoods Grand Central Mall has always been at the forefront in driving important social messages that enhances the safety of our customers. Preventive measure against fire safety is a very relevant subject which everyone needs to be well aware of. We hope our customer will inculcate the safe practices showcased at the exhibition and make our society a better and safer place to live.”

Fire Service Week is observed across the country in the memory of 66 fire fighters who laid down their lives while fighting fire at the Bombay Dockyard. It took one week April 14 to 20, 1944 to extinguish the fire which broke out on a ship.

