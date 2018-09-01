Tanushree Dutta plans a comeback in Bollywood

bollywood

Now that Tanushree Dutta is back in the bay, she has been exploring opportunities. There have been offers but she's taking her time

Tanushree Dutta

Do you remember the Aashiq Banaya Aapne girl? Who took the silver screen by storm with her sultry avatar? Yes! Tanushree Dutta! Apparently, she has decided to give a second chance to Bollywood.

Tanushree Dutta is said to be making a comeback in Bollywood. Last seen in Apartment (2008), the actor had relocated to the US for the past few years. Now that she is back in the bay, she has been exploring opportunities. There have been offers but she's taking her time.

The actress rose to fame with her unconventional looks, but she suddenly disappeared from the scene overnight to embark on a spiritual quest and learn yoga. Best remembered for Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Tanushree has finally realised that acting is her true calling and there is no point running away from the industry.

We are as happy as ever to watch this seductress rule the silver screen once again! Can't wait to watch her sizzle in the movies just like before!

