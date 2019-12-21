Second-generation entrepreneur Bhargavi Swami is known for her brand of innovation

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bhargavi Swami is a second-generation entrepreneur, CEO of Excel Corporation. A communications and brand management professional, she is known for her brand of innovation in the Consulting space be at Talent Management or Communications. Her company, Excel Corporation is an all-woman organization, supporting them through their lifecycle changes and bringing women back to work.

The company caters to Communication and Human Resources work for Fortune 500 companies, Indian Businesses and Startups across India and the Asian market since 2010. With her expertise in the communications field, Bhargavi runs a successful business Podcast named ‘People Who Matter’, a candid chat show that explores the perspectives of entrepreneurs and Corporate leaders from varied fields across various subjects. The industry experts share their entrepreneurial journeys, lessons learnt and secrets to success.

So far, the Podcast has completed season one successfully, comprising of 12 episodes featuring eminent business personalities, thought leaders and business influencers. Season two of the show promises to be bigger and better as the season has started with a bang recording a surge in downloads of the episode across all platforms, featuring the guests from several leading International Multi-Nationals, Startups and Indian brands.

The Podcast has received great response across India, South East Asia, North America and Europe with over 100k subscribers. The Podcast is available in Audio and Video format across all the popular Social platforms. Along with trending as one of the ‘Top 10 Business Podcasts in India’ in June and July 2019 across leading Podcast platform and Bhargavi’s podcast has also received a 5/5 rating from the listeners.

The Podcast follows a bite-sized consumption format having an average duration of 22 mintues, being easy listen and as a companion to help upskill individuals. The topics range from addressing and understanding the key issues at work such as inclusivity, attrition control in startups, happiness at work, entrepreneurial journeys in India vs. the world among many others.

Episodes also share inputs on how to stay relevant in a dynamic market and the finding right attitude for a successful employer and employee. Each show features an expert who talks about their personal, professional or entrepreneurial journey and what their learnings have been from every challenge that they faced. Thus, giving the listeners a perspective on how they should go about dealing with the current challenges that they are facing at their workplace. People Who Matter Podcast aims in aiding listeners to find answers, question practices and transform their vision for themselves in order to achieve success and being best version of yourself at work.

In addition to running this podcast, Bhargavi is also an Influencer in the field of Human Resources having chaired panel discussions for Corporate and Associations. Among her other interests she is also an experienced Carnatic classical singer, a screenwriter for Web Series. She has formerly been a Radio presenter for an International Music Startup, produced Documentaries for the RBI and government entities. Holding a Masters degree in Mass Communication from Symbiosis International University (Pune), Bhargavi has been recognized among the top 100 women entrepreneurs by ASSOCHAM (Association of Chamber of Commerce), India.

For more details visit: www.excelcorporation.in

