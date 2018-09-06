Secret of the lake

things-to-do

A hidden weekend campsite adventure awaits you on the banks of a lake three hours away from Mumbai

Ditch crowded weekend spots and instead, head to a secret lakeside camping site that offers a picturesque view of a valley nestled in the Sahyadris. Situated 20 minutes away from Pawna Lake in Kamshet, this might be the ideal getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Enjoy the fresh morning breeze during the drive to the campsite or get a pickup from Lonavala railway station at an additional cost. A short five-minute walk will lead you to the remote lake that cannot be approached by road. Make the most of the scenic beauty whilst enjoying activities like boat rides, swimming and tubing at the freshwater lake.

Whip up an appetite by venturing deeper into the woods on a short leisure walk before the sun sets. Spend your night of revelry by a bonfire and try your hand at DIY barbecue which will be provided by the organisers. Organiser Nimesh Dakdar says, "We wanted people to experience nature in its purest form by creating an alternative to the more mainstream and crowded campsites around the city."

On September 8 to 9 and 15 to 16, 3 pm to 11 am

At Getsetcamp Secret Lakeview Camp, Tikona Peth, Lonavala.

Log on to insider.in

Call 9769204125

Cost Rs 2,300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates