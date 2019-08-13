Section 375 trailer: This courtroom drama is inspired by real-life cases

bollywood

Section 375 featuring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha is an intense courtroom drama based on real-life cases of rape and justice in India. Watch the trailer now.

Akshaye Khanna in a still from Section 375. Pic/YouTube

The makers of Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha-starrer Section 375 have just dropped its trailer today. The 2 minutes 46 seconds clip shows Section 375 to be an intense courtroom drama that is based on real-life rape cases.

Section 375 is a film that explores the subject of rape in India and it focusses on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with rape.

Watch the trailer of Section 375 here:

Richa Chadha took to Instagram to announce the trailer of the movie. She captioned the video: "Section 375 trailer out now! Every story has three sides. His story. Her story. And the truth. Verdict out on 13th September."

A number of Richa's fans were quick to wish the actress best luck and appreciate her for being a part of such an important issue and movie. One of her fans commented, "Finally a movie on a widespread issue. best wishes and I am sure both brilliant actors will thrill the audience", while another said, "Akshaye Khanna and You. must watch".

Richa Chadha had previously shared the teaser of the movie, which began with the actor and Akshaye presenting some shocking facts about rape and justice delivered in the cases. "In this country, a woman face rape every 20 minutes," Richa revealed in the video.

SCIPL Presents, a Panorama Studios Production, Section 375 is directed by Ajay Bahl, Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak & SCIPL co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi and Aditya Chowksey. The film stars Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat and will release on September 13, 2019. It is an Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios International release.

