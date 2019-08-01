Security beefed up, borders sealed in Rampur ahead of Samajwadi Party protest

national

At least 800 police personnel has been deployed across the district after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked all party workers to reach Rampur to protest against police action on party MLA Abdullah Azam

Representational Image

Lucknow: Authorities across the city have beefed up the security and sealed its borders after Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav had asked all party workers to reach Rampur to protest against police action on party MLA Abdullah Azam.

A day after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asked all party workers to reach Rampur to protest against police action on party MLA Abdullah Azam, authorities have heightened security across the district and sealed its borders, officials said.

More than 800 police personnel have been deployed across the district to maintain law and order situation, said Rampur SP Ajay Pal Sharma.

"We have made adequate arrangements to ensure peace in the city. Borders of the district have been sealed. As prohibitory orders are already in place due to Kanwar Yatra and Eid-ul-Azha, assembly of five or more people will not be allowed," Rampur District Magistrate A K Singh told reporters.

Akhilesh Yadav took the action after SP leader Azam Khan's MLA son was detained on Wednesday. He was detained for allegedly obstructing officials during a raid at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

According to reports, at least 2,500 rare, stolen books were recovered by the police from the university, founded by Azam Khan. The books were recovered during the raid conducted on Tuesday.

Police said that he released later on a personal bond. However, it's worth pointing out that the police began the investigation in the case on June 16 after Zubair Khan, principal of Oriental College in Rampur, had registered a complaint alleging that more than 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library in Jauhar University. Earlier the Ramupur university was known as Madarsa Aliya, which is about 250 years old.

Following the news of Abdullah Azam's detention reached the state capital, state president Naresh Uttam and other party leaders gathered at the party office before marching towards Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Anandiben Patel, hoping to get her to intervene in the matter.

Akhilesh Yadav also asked the party workers in Bareilly, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Amroha, Moradabad and Bijore to reach Rampur on Thursday morning so as to protest against police action on Abdullah Azam and "fake" cases registered against his father Azam Khan.

With inputs from PTI

