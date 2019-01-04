Security forces arrest Maoist, seize explosives in Jharkhand

crime

Five IEDs, three grenades, three bundles of cotex wire, two bundles of electric wire were recovered during the operation, Anand said

Security forces arrested a Maoist in Palamau district and seized explosives in Latehar district in separate anti-naxal operations in Jharkhand, police said.

Palamau, Superintendent of Police, Inderjit Mahata Thursday said police arrested a Maoist identified as Sudeshwar Bhuyan from a place under the jurisdiction of Manatu police station area. The SP said Bhuyan was absconding for the last 15-years.

Latehar, Superintendent of Police, Prashant Anand Thursday said that during an anti-naxal operation the security forces recovered a cache of explosives from Ranidah forest under Chipadohar police station in Latehar district. Five IEDs, three grenades, three bundles of cotex wire, two bundles of electric wire were recovered during the operation, Anand said.

