Security guards of Etawah MP held for 'beating' staffers of toll plaza

Updated: Jul 10, 2019, 14:42 IST | PTI

The guards were arrested from Tundla area

Agra: Two security guards of Etawah MP Ram Shankar Katheria have been arrested for allegedly creating ruckus at a toll plaza here last week, police said Wednesday.

An FIR was registered on July 6 after the CCTV footage showed the security guards beating up the staffers of the toll plaza in the presence of the MP, who is also the chairman of the SC/ST Commission.

The guards were arrested from Tundla area, Station House Officer of Etmadpur police station Vikas Tomar said.

The two have been suspended and an inquiry is on, Tomar said.

