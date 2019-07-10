Security guards of Etawah MP held for 'beating' staffers of toll plaza

crime

The guards were arrested from Tundla area

Representation Pic

Agra: Two security guards of Etawah MP Ram Shankar Katheria have been arrested for allegedly creating ruckus at a toll plaza here last week, police said Wednesday.

An FIR was registered on July 6 after the CCTV footage showed the security guards beating up the staffers of the toll plaza in the presence of the MP, who is also the chairman of the SC/ST Commission.

The guards were arrested from Tundla area, Station House Officer of Etmadpur police station Vikas Tomar said.

The two have been suspended and an inquiry is on, Tomar said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates