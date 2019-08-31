Security tightened in Assam ahead of final NRC list publication

national

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had earlier urged upon the people of the state to maintain peace and tranquility

Security personnel stand guard outside an NRC centre before the final draft publication in Guwahati. Pic/PTI

The final list of the National Register of Citizen (NRC) in Assam is set to be published at 10 am on Saturday. Lakhs of people await their fate as the list will segregate Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally migrated to the state from Bangladesh after 1971.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), however, clarified that non-inclusion of an individual’s name in the NRC will not amount to his or her being declared a "foreigner".

Those excluded from the list will be allowed to file an appeal within 120 days in the Foreigners' Tribunal (FT), as per the direction given by the Union Home Ministry, informed Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He also urged upon the people to maintain peace and tranquility and assured that the government will make sure nobody is subjected to "unnecessary harassment".

Ahead of the crucial move, the central paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the state. Several districts of Assam have been declared 'sensitive' and the security has been reportedly beefed up as a precautionary measure. "We have taken care of all the security arrangements. We hope that the citizens of Assam will support the legal process and I believe this entire process will be completed peacefully," DGP of Assam, Kuladhar Saikia told ANI.

NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951. It is being updated for Assam as of now to weed out illegal immigrants.

The first list of NRC was first published in Assam in 1951. The publication of draft NRC on July 30, 2018, resulted in a huge controversy of 40.7 lakh people being excluded from it.The draft NRC reportedly included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications.

With inputs from ANI

