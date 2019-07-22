See photo: Anupam Kher turns host for Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

bollywood

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who has been in New York for the shooting of TV series New Amsterdam was visited by special guests Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor over lunch on Sunday at his place. Delighted to host the couple One Day: Justice Delivered actor revealed that Neetu never thought that they would meet like this at the actor's place.

However, the meeting happened and even the cook of the actor was 'over the moon' to prepare food for the couple. Rishi too was all praises for the 'correct phulka' the actor savoured after a while.

Anupam shared a lovely picture of himself with the couple on his Instagram account.

Dressed in a white top and ripped jeans, Neetu sits on a chair as the men stand behind her giving a perfect pose to capture the moment.

A few days ago, Anupam went to meet Rishi and wished him a speedy recovery.

The '102 Not Out' has been in New York for quite some time now for the treatment of an unknown condition.

An array of celebrities including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Priyanka Chopra are among others who have visited the actor during his treatment in New York.

Anupam was most recently seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered' which had released on July 5. Also, the actor had recently announced that his autobiography 'Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly' will be out in August.

