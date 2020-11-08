See Photo: Arjun Mathur flaunts his Emmy Awards nomination certificate for Made in Heaven

Arjun Mathur, who received a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2020 in the 'Best Performance by an Actor' category for his performance in Amazon Prime Video's Original Series Made In Heaven.

Taking to his social media, the jubilant actor flaunted his Emmy badge and nomination certificate. The actor wrote, "I've never framed a film-poster of mine or cared too much to display any awards so far with too much pride. But that's just about to change too". (sic)

A few days back, the actor in an interview recalled receiving the news with a sense of disbelief. "The first thing I did was not believe it, stare at my phone screen for a good five to 10 minutes. I kept on looking for some way to confirm if it was real or if I was dreaming. Then I messaged my family. The first phone call I made was to (series co-creator) Zoya (Akhtar). I haven't yet had the chance to celebrate the news as such," Arjun told IANS.

On the show, his protagonist Karan is gay. "I try to not think a character as straight or gay. You don't have to think about that in every scene you perform because your mannerisms and behaviour don't have too much to do with your sexual preference," he said.

