See Photo: Here's what Jwala Gutta loves to do when she's dressed up during lockdown!

Updated: Jul 08, 2020, 13:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Picture Courtesy/ Jwala Gutta Instagram
Picture Courtesy/ Jwala Gutta Instagram

India badminton star Jwala Gutta is one of the most active sports stars on social media sites, mainly Instagram. During the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, 

The 36-year-old Indian badminton player recently took to photo sharing website Instagram to post this picture and she caption it: "When dressed...take a selfie #lockdownlife."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When dressed...take a selfie ðÂ¤³ðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂ #lockdown #lockdownlife

A post shared by Jwala Gutta (@jwalagutta1) onJul 6, 2020 at 6:12am PDT

Last month, Jwala Gutta's mother celebrated her birthday on June 4, and Jwala took to Instagram to share a photo of her family - mother, father and sister - also wishing her mom on her bid day. She lovingly captioned it, "Happy birthdayyyyy to the head of our family...my mom...the strongest woman I know!! We love you!!"

Jwala Gutta is a bronze medallist at the world championships. She has also won a gold, 2 silver and a bronze at the Commonwealth Games, 5 gold medals at the South Asian Games and 1 bronze medal at the Asian championships. Jwala is famously known for her doubles tournament career and mainly for her partnership with Ashwini Ponnappa.

