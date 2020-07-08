See Photo: Here's what Jwala Gutta loves to do when she's dressed up during lockdown!
The 36-year-old Indian badminton player recently took to photo sharing website Instagram to post this picture and she caption it: "When dressed...take a selfie #lockdownlife."
Last month, Jwala Gutta's mother celebrated her birthday on June 4, and Jwala took to Instagram to share a photo of her family - mother, father and sister - also wishing her mom on her bid day. She lovingly captioned it, "Happy birthdayyyyy to the head of our family...my mom...the strongest woman I know!! We love you!!"
Jwala Gutta is a bronze medallist at the world championships. She has also won a gold, 2 silver and a bronze at the Commonwealth Games, 5 gold medals at the South Asian Games and 1 bronze medal at the Asian championships. Jwala is famously known for her doubles tournament career and mainly for her partnership with Ashwini Ponnappa.
