See photo: Janhvi Kapoor remembers mom Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter, shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram account for Sridevi on her birth anniversary. Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai.

Janhvi Kapoor shared this photo of mom Sridevi on her Instagram account

The entire world was shocked when news of Sridevi's sudden passing spread. The veteran actress, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Mom, passed away on February 24, 2018, while she was in Dubai. Sridevi left behind two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi - and her husband producer Boney Kapoor.

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a post for her mother on her birth anniversary. Sridevi would have been 56-years-old today. Janhvi captioned the post, "Happy birthday Mumma, I love you"

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Mumma, I love you A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onAug 12, 2019 at 7:14pm PDT

Sridevi was quite close to her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Fans of Sridevi also feel that Janhvi is a lot like Sridevi in many ways. Several of Janhvi's fans and friends on Instagram responded to the post with encouraging and loving comments. Priyanka Chopra responded to the post with a heart emoji, while a fan wrote, "Never feel sad cz ur our hope we see reflections of ur mom in ur eyes stay strong (sic)", and yet another fan said, "I cannot imagine the pain you go through... but I will say this, I know Sri Ji is looking down at you with incredible pride. The love she had for her family, especially her babies is not something that will ever leave. She has left a mark on this earth.. a mark on you and Khushi. Her love and embrace will forever surround and protect you... (sic)."

Janhvi Kapoor's aunt and Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor also remembered the brilliant actress on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself with Sridevi. She wrote, "Memories are always special. Sometimes we laugh by remembering the times we cried, and we cry by remembering the days we laughed;!!! That’s life. Happy birthday Sri..Miss you so much"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita) onAug 12, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

Sonam's dad, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, also took to Twitter to remember Sridevi. Anil Kapoor and Sridevi acted together in the much-loved movie Mr India, and brought to the world the iconic song 'Kaante nahi katate' from the movie. Here's what he tweeted:

Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory...We miss you everyday #Sridevi! pic.twitter.com/O8XwPUQGy4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 13, 2019

Sridevi is remembered for her performances in some of the most iconic Bollywood films like Mr India, Nagina, Sadma, ChaalBaaz, Chandni, Khuda Gawah, among many others in different Indian languages. Sridevi, who made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with English Vinglish after a hiatus of 15 years, was last seen in Mom in 2017.

