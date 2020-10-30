See Photo: Kajal Aggarwal glows in her wedding look; all set to marry beau Gautam Kitchlu
Kajal Aggarwal who is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu today showed off her radiant side in a picture shared by the actress.
Kajal Aggarwal has begun her wedding preps with a bang. The actress, who is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur beau Gautam Kitchlu today, showed off her radiant side in a picture she shared. In the black-and-white picture shared by the Singham star on her Instagram handle, the actress is seen getting ready for her big day. "Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched (sic)", she captioned the picture.
On Thursday, the couple hosted their Haldi ceremony. The ritual was held with close friends and family members in attendance. Kajal Aggarwal showed off her radiant side in a yellow outfit and a floral jewellery set. On the other hand, Kajal's soon-to-be-husband Gautam Kitchlu looked dapper in a white kurta and black Nehru jacket.
On Wednesday, the actress had shared pictures of her Mehendi ceremony. Dressed in a pretty pastel outfit, Kajal looked happy and vibrant.
Sharing the news with her fans, Kajal had posted on social media, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families." (sic).
She further added, "This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."
On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest I.T scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing a very important role.
