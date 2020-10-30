Search

See Photo: Kajal Aggarwal glows in her wedding look; all set to marry beau Gautam Kitchlu

Updated: 30 October, 2020 18:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kajal Aggarwal who is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu today showed off her radiant side in a picture shared by the actress.

Image source: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

Kajal Aggarwal has begun her wedding preps with a bang. The actress, who is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur beau Gautam Kitchlu today, showed off her radiant side in a picture she shared. In the black-and-white picture shared by the Singham star on her Instagram handle, the actress is seen getting ready for her big day. "Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched (sic)", she captioned the picture.

 
 
 
Calm before the storm ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ#kajgautkitched

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onOct 30, 2020 at 2:59am PDT

On Thursday, the couple hosted their Haldi ceremony. The ritual was held with close friends and family members in attendance. Kajal Aggarwal showed off her radiant side in a yellow outfit and a floral jewellery set. On the other hand, Kajal's soon-to-be-husband Gautam Kitchlu looked dapper in a white kurta and black Nehru jacket.

 
 
 
#kajgautkitched ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onOct 29, 2020 at 4:13pm PDT

On Wednesday, the actress had shared pictures of her Mehendi ceremony. Dressed in a pretty pastel outfit, Kajal looked happy and vibrant.

 
 
 
ðÂÂ§¿ #kajgautkitched ðÂÂ§¿

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onOct 28, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

Sharing the news with her fans, Kajal had posted on social media, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families." (sic).

She further added, "This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

 
 
 
âÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onOct 5, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest I.T scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing a very important role.

First Published: 30 October, 2020 16:05 IST

