See Photos: Kajal Aggrawal's pre-wedding festivity is straight out of a fairy tale

Kajal Aggarwal surprised all her fans a few weeks back when she announced her wedding with businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The couple is all set to tie the knot at a private and intimate ceremony today on October 30 and fans cannot wait to have a look at the first pictures of the bride and the groom.

Good thing that they can have a look at the pre-wedding celebrations that seemed straight out of a fairy tale. Aggarwal's piquancy and elation could make her fans grin akin to a Cheshire Cat. In the first picture, she could be seen flashing a candid expression that only suggested her excitement. Have a look right here.

Kajal Aggarwal at her pre-wedding festivity: Picture Courtesy, Pallav Paliwal

In another picture, we could see another quirky and quintessential expression on her face, the kind of shyness an about-to-be bride exudes a day prior to the big fat wedding.

Kajal Aggarwal at her pre-wedding festivity: Picture Courtesy, Pallav Paliwal

This seems to be a click before she dressed up for the festivity, she could be seen in a yellow salvaar and dupatta and dancing her heart out.

Kajal Aggarwal at her pre-wedding festivity: Picture Courtesy, Pallav Paliwal

Her sister Nisha Aggrawal looked breathtaking and beautiful in a pink Ghagra and Choli as she also arrived to wish her sister on this special occasion.

Nisha Aggarwal at her sister Kajal Aggarwal's pre-wedding festivity: Picture Courtesy, Pallav Paliwal

And we are back to candid poses and cute expressions. Here, the actress can be seen pointing towards someone and it could be her sister. Or is it someone else?

Kajal Aggarwal at her pre-wedding festivity: Picture Courtesy, Pallav Paliwal

Now all we have to do is wait for the wedding pictures! Recently, she had shared her first pictures with Gautam and written- "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families." (sic)

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest I.T scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing very important roles.

