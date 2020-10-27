See Photos: Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures with fiancee Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared the news with her fans with an adorable note. She wrote- "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families." (sic)

She added, "This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support." (sic)

And now, taking to her Instagram account, she shared some adorable pictures with her fiancee and it only showed the love and chemistry they share with each other, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onOct 25, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

Esha Gupta commented on the post with a black heart. Lakshmi Manchu wrote- "Happy happy Dasshera! Many blissings u lovely two." (sic)

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest I.T scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing very important roles.

Jeffrey Gee Chin from Los Angeles is directing Mosagallu. Talented Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau is pushing his own limits for Mosagallu. Produced by Vishnu Manchu under 24 Frames Factor in association with AVA Entertainment. Mosagallu was originally scheduled for a worldwide release this summer, but now the revised release date is expected soon.

Apart from being a very successful and popular star in the South, the actress has also dabbled with Bollywood and acted in films like Singham, Special 26, and is now gearing up for Mumbai Saga too.

