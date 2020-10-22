See photo: Kajal Aggarwal, beau Gautam Kitchlu are setting up their new house

Barely a week ahead of their wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and entrepreneur fiancé Gautam Kitchlu are also doing up their new home, where they will be moving in after their wedding. The actor posted a glimpse of the work in progress and asked for suggestions from fans.

Kajal wrote, "Doing up our new pad! Any suggestions?" She further revealed that Gautam is helping her out in moving the stuff. She wrote, "Also spot the Mr" tagging Gautam in the story.

Kajal and Gautam are set to tie the knot in the city on October 30 in a private ceremony. The actress took everyone by surprise when she shared the news with fans in a long note she posted on October 6.

"I said yes", she headlined her note, which read: "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

On October 12, Gautam had taken to Instagram to share a sweet picture of the couple. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram â¾ð A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug) onOct 12, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

Stay tuned, as more updates on Kajal Aggarwal's wedding festivities are coming!

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news