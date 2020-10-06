Is Kajal Aggarwal tying the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu?

A lot of wedding ceremonies happened in these last six months ever since the lockdown was imposed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The first wedding that comes to mind is that of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, who tied the knot in August. And now, one more wedding seems to be on the cards but this time, it would be the first one to be held post the lockdown.

A report by WeddingSutra states that Kajal Aggarwal is tying the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu, the founder of Discern Living. The report further states that this shall be a very intimate affair with only the family members present. The ceremony is likely to take place at a five-star hotel at Churchgate, Mumbai.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest I.T scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing a very important role.

Jeffrey Gee Chin from Los Angeles is directing Mosagallu. Talented Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau is pushing his own limits for Mosagallu. Produced by Vishnu Manchu under 24 Frames Factor in association with AVA Entertainment. Mosagallu was originally scheduled for a worldwide release this summer, but now the revised release date is expected soon.

Apart from being a very successful and popular star in the South, the actress has also dabbled with Bollywood and acted in films like Singham, Special 26, and is now gearing up for Mumbai Saga too.

